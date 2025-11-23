PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to North Perry Airport when a small plane ran off the runway.

The incident occurred at the Pembroke Pines airport on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the Cessna 172 ended up in the grass after veering off the tarmac during landing.

The pilot was the only one on board and was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

