PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot faced some plane problems while trying to land at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport, located at 101 SW 777th Way, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a small plane that had taken off from Jacksonville earlier in the day had a landing gear malfunction right after it touched down safely for its landing.

The pilot, who officials believe was the only person on board, was not injured.

