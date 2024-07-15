PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a rough landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines after its landing gear malfunctioned, authorities said.

The single-engine Seamax M-22 landed on its belly with the gear in the up position on runway 10-R, at around 4 p.m. on Monday.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as two men exited the aircraft and walked around checking the damage.

“They landed, they had landing gear issues. Nose gear either collapsed or was not down in the proper position,” said 7SkyForce’s Ralph Rayburn.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the scene to inspect the aircraft. Crews are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to remove the aircraft off the runway.

Neither person on board suffered injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.