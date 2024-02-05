PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A single-engine Cessna C150 plane made an emergency landing on a Broward County road.

The plane came down at around 3:35 p.m., Monday, in the area of Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard in Parkland.

The flight took off from Pompano Beach Airpark and experienced some difficulties with the engine, causing it to make an emergency landing.

The pilot crashed into a tree during the landing, resulting in some damage to the wing and the propellers of the plane.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨Hillsboro Blvd. is shut down just east of Nob Hill Road in Parkland until further notice. An investigation is under way due to a small plane landing. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Media may contact @CoralSpringsFD for info. — Broward Sheriff's Office Parkland District (@bsoparkland) February 5, 2024

Officials said two people were on board the plane and one of the occupants suffered a minor laceration.

The plane cannot fly out of the crash scene because of the damage to its wings so it will towed.

According to BSO, Hillsboro Boulevard is shut down just east of Nob Hill Road in Parkland.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.