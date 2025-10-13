MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency landing in North Lauderdale after experiencing fuel issues, officials said.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the single-engine aircraft went down near 8127 Southgate Blvd. around 4:30 p.m on Monday afternoon.

Two people on board suffered minor injuries but were checked out by paramedics and did not require transport to the hospital.

Margate Fire Rescue said a bystander who was on the ground was transported to an area hospital.

Officials said the plane landed safely near a canal.

