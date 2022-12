PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a rough landing at North Perry Airport.

The landing gear on a small plane malfunctioned, which caused the pilot to bring it down on its belly, Thursday morning.

Two people who were on board the plane were not injured.

The plane did have some damage.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

