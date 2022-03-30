FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a rough landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The pilot of a single-engine Lancair aircraft had a landing gear issue after landing at Runway 9 of the airport, Wednesday evening.

The aircraft’s nose gear failed, which caused the front to dip toward the tarmac.

No fuel leaked from the plane, and no one was injured.

The aircraft will be towed away back to its hangar to be repaired.

