FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after the pilot of a small plane landed without a landing gear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

7Skyforce hovered above the Cessna moments after it landed at FLL after it reportedly faced a landing gear issue, late Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot was forced to land on its belly, with five other people on board.

The aircraft had departed from Tallahassee earlier on Wednesday.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, no one was injured.

Officials said the plane sustained propeller damage, but there was no fuel leak, and the emergency landing did not cause a fire.

