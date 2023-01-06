FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane dealt with a problem as it was set to land.

The aircrafted, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, had an issue when it landed at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, which caused it to skid on the runway, Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the plane was stationed upright in the grass.

A foam truck and ramp officials were also at the scene talking to people who were on board the plane.

Ten people were on board the plane that was coming from Andros Island, Bahamas.

No injuries were reported, and the the plane did not suffer a fuel leak.

Officials waited for crews to inspect the plane and to tow it off the runway.

