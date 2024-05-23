FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane experienced a tire blowout upon landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, officials said.

The Cessna 172N Skyhawk was landing when one of its tires blew out, Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the aircraft on the runway with a flat tire.

Runway Nine had to be temporarily closed as the investigation takes place.

A couple of people were on board at the time of the emergency.

No injuries or hazards were reported, according to officials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

