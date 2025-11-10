CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Coral Springs, authorities said.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue confirmed crews responded to an aircraft emergency along the 5500 block of Northwest 57th Terrace, off Wiles Road, at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Multiple fire rescue and technical rescue units were dispatched to the scene.

The aircraft appeared to clip a palm tree and strike a fence bordering the backyard of a home. The aircraft appeared to have gone into a lake behind the house.

Information on injuries, how many people were on board or what led to the crash was not immediately available.

