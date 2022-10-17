MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Both people were on board the plane.

Fire rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning.

The aircraft crashed into the home just south of North Perry Airport and came into contact with power lines over the house, which became tangled around it, complicating rescuer’s access to the cockpit of the plane.

Neighbors in the area heard a big boom in the morning and then came out to learn what happened.

“We happen to hear the noise, and my wife came outside, and when we came outside we saw the plane sticking out, and our son had called and said it was a plane crash. We asked where. He said, ‘Right there, in the street on the side of Plantation,'” said a resident, “so when we looked down the street, you could see the plane sticking out. We don’t know if anybody was actually inside the house or what because they’re not letting anybody by right now.”

Six houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

It remains unclear whether anyone was inside the house when the plane crashed.

According to Florida Power and Light, 35 people are without power because of the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.