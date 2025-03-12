MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane crash-landed near an elementary school in Miramar, authorities said.

The aircraft came down in a field near Coconut Palm Elementary School, located at 13601 Monarch Lakes Blvd., just after 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Miramar Police confirmed that while the plane sustained damage, there were no injuries reported. The school was not placed on lockdown, and traffic flow in the area was not affected by the incident.

Police detectives are on the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

