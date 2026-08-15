PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small helicopter carrying two people has crashed west of U.S. 27 and south of Pembroke Road with no injuries reported, according to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

Officials said both people were ambulatory, and crews are working to gain access to the helicopter using air rescue and the Broward Sheriff’s Office track unit because of terrain issues.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the incident, according to officials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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