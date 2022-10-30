LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews evacuated a shopping plaza in Lauderhill following a small gas leak at a restaurant, officials said.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the leak happened at the West Oakland Plaza strip mall along the 7500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Firefighters evacuated the building and shut off the gas as they ventilated the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.