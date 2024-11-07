WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small aircraft was forced to land on U.S. 27 in West Broward after experiencing a mechanical issue.

The Cessna aircraft landed safely on the highway, Wednesday night.

The pilot said there was a mechanical issue with the Cessna and was forced to land.

Despite landing on the highway, no traffic issues were reported.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.

