NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit released a sketch of an individual involved in a disturbing case of sexual assault and attempted kidnapping. Detectives have also released surveillance footage showing the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, in unincorporated Broward County near the 2900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

According to the victim, an adult female, she was seated on a curb when an unfamiliar man driving a dark-colored pick-up truck pulled up and propositioned her with money for sexual favors. Rejecting the suspect, she began to walk away.

Subsequently, the man exited his vehicle, forcibly grabbing the victim’s arm, and compelling her into the truck, according to authorities.

Authorities said despite the victim’s struggle, the suspect managed to overpower her outside the vehicle and sexually assault her.

The victim was able to break free from the suspect’s grasp and find help at a nearby establishment, where she was able to call 911.

Video surveillance footage from the area captured the victim’s desperate sprint for help after the incident. The video also showed the suspect’s vehicle trailing closely behind her, as she searched for help.

The vehicle is later seen fleeing the scene as the victim seeks safety within the business.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

