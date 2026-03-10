FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead next to a skateboard in Fort Lauderdale overnight, leading officers to shut down a major intersection and launch a traffic homicide investigation.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and A1A, early Tuesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the crash just before 4 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

The victim’s skateboard was seen on the pavement, as well as the victim’s body covered with a tarp.

Witness Vera Shallo said she believes she heard the moment of impact.

“I know I heard a thud. I thought maybe there was a car accident, and I’m just kind of got aware of what was going on,” she said. “And so, I just looked around, and I realized there was a person that was hit by a car.”

7’s Drone Force provided a bird’s-eye biew of the investigation, as officers diverted traffic at the intersection. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Just after 6:30 a.m., 7News cameras captured a Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office vehicle shortly after it arrived at the scene to retrieve the victim’s body.

Police have not specified whether or not this was a hit-and-run, but traffic homicide investigators were out all morning trying to piece together what happened.

Shallo said she didn’t have to see what happened to be shaken up. She said it’s heartbreaking that someone wouldn’t stop and make the right call.

“I think it makes my stomach tied up in a knot. I think I’m gonna get sick,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s thoughtless, it’s careless,” she said. “I bet, if I was soneone who was driven and accidentally hit someone, I woiuld stop right there, and I would call [911].”

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

