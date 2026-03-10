FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A skateboarder was fatally struck overnight in Fort Lauderdale by a driver who kept on going, triggering a search for the motorist responsible and leading officers to shut down a major intersection.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and A1A, early Tuesday morning.

The victim’s skateboard was seen on the pavement, as well as the victim’s body covered with a tarp.

Officers are diverting traffic at the intersection. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Just after 6:30 a.m., 7News cameras captured a Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office vehicle shortly after it arrived at the scene.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

