FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There were festive moments in Fort Lauderdale during this weekend’s Sistrunk Historical Parade and Festival.

People of all ages came together on Saturday to honor the memory of the pioneering Dr. James Sistrunk, one of the first Black physicians in the city.

The parade kicked off from Lincoln Park on Northwest 19th Avenue. The festival, held along Sistrunk Boulevard between Northwest Ninth and 12th avenues, featured international foods, entertainment and activities for the whole family.

