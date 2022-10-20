MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The grieving sister of a man who was killed in a plane crash in a residential Miramar neighborhood opened up about her loss, as federal authorities continue investigating the incident that claimed two lives.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Tristen Hall said she has endless memories with her brother, Jordan Hall.

“He was my big brother. He was everything,” she said.

7News cameras captured pictures of the siblings when they were younger, showing a little insight to their relationship.

“I love him very much,” said Tristen.

According to investigators, the plane that the 32-year-old was in crashed into a house along the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, at around 11:45 a.m., Monday.

Police said 34-year-old Antony Rolland Yen was also on board. He did not survive, either.

Investigators said Yen was teaching Jordan how to fly.

Tristen said she remembers receiving the phone call.

“I just fell to the floor. I didn’t know what to say or what to do. I didn’t want to believe it,” she said. “I still don’t want to believe it, so it was very much a surreal feeling.”

While investigators are still piecing together what happened, for this sister in mourning, knowing doesn’t change anything.

“I don’t think it matters too much. I would like to know, but I don’t think it matters too much,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is he’s no longer here to make memories with us and to make us smile and laugh in the same ways.”

Loved ones said Jordan had a passion for transportation, a fascination from getting from one point to the next, and the freedom of it.

“I think it was that, the adventure of it all, and to be able to take life into your own hands,” said Tristen.

Her family’s focus is on honoring Jordan’s life and legacy.

“I think it will look like keeping his legacy alive and fulfilling some of the dreams that he wasn’t able to, as well as keeping each other close,” said Tristen. “He was very big on family. He loved family.”

The aircraft was later removed from the home.

Jordan’s family is planning to hold a celebration of life in his honor later this week.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash.

