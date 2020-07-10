Sister of woman injured in Fort Lauderdale Beach hit-and-run speaks out amid search for driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is demanding answers a week after a driver struck a woman in a busy area of Fort Lauderdale Beach and kept on going.

Lynn Hessley is fighting for her life at an area hospital following the July 3 crash.

“Lynn loves life. Her goal in life is to enjoy it,” said her sister, Jennifer Hessley. “There isn’t anyone that ever met her that doesn’t get her zest for life.”

Lynn, 39, had just walked from the Westin Hotel prior to the crash, her family said.

“She crossed A1A, made her way over, took a picture, sent it to us, wished us a happy Fourth of July from A1A and the beach,” said Jennifer. “Then, on her way back across, she was a pedestrian victim of a hit-and-run.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the driver was heading southbound on A1A when they struck Lynn near the intersection with Seville Street and fled the scene.

Jennifer said she’d seen her sister several days prior to the crash.

“We had dinner the Sunday before. I talked to her on Tuesday,” she said. “Next thing you know, you get a phone call, and everything is changed. Everything’s gone upside down.”

7News cameras captured Jennifer on Friday as she passed out flyers near the scene of the crash.

“Can I give you ladies a flyer? I’m trying to find the person that hit my sister here last Friday in front of the hotel,” she said to some passers-by.

Jennifer said she is now on a two-part mission: to stay strong with her family as Lynn remains in critical care, and to help track down the driver responsible for putting her to the hospital in critical condition.

“We’re on the lookout for a white Mustang with stickers on the back,” said Jennifer as she passed out flyers.

Jennifer said she’s looking for any information from anyone who might have seen anything.

As hard as this ordeal has been for the Hessleys, who have to deal with the reality of Lynn’s brain injuries and multiple fractures, there’s the added complication of living during a pandemic, and that means they’re unable to visit her at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“It’s our understanding they’re letting pediatric and end-of-life cases in, and so we’re counting our blessings that we’re not on that list,” said Jennifer.

But the family said they want anyone who knows or remembers anything, if they were on or near A1A and Seville Street to step up.

“Somebody out there knows something. Somebody saw something,” said Jennifer. “If you have a piece of information, no matter how small it is, they can help us. They can help Lynn.”

Detectives are currently looking for surveillance video in and around the area where the crash took place, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

