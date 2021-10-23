SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the teenage sister of the suspect in the fatal shooting of Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino.

State and federal law enforcement officials apprehended 17-year-old Katherine Banegas at a Walmart location in Sunrise, Friday night.

Police said the teen was picked up on outstanding warrants, including strong-arm robbery.

7News cameras captured Katherine in handcuffs as she was led to the Lauderhill Police Department, where she was questioned.

Investigators said Katherine was questioned on suspicion she stole the gun used in Chirino’s shooting in Hollywood’s Emerald Hills neighborhood, Sunday night.

Her brother, Jason Banegas, appeared in court earlier this week. He said on the record that he did not mean to kill the officers, but rather intended to take his own life at the scene.

At the time, officers were responding to car break-ins. Police said a struggle ensued between Jason and Chirino, and then shots were fired, striking Chirino.

Chirino was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died. He was 28 years old.

Jason faces a list of charges, including felony murder.

