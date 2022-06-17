PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A relative of a fatal hit-and-run victim in Plantation appeared at the suspect’s bond hearing to make a painful plea.

Jaden Perry was in a courtroom Friday, accused of hitting and killing 22-year-old Joby Liz Aquino Gomera. The incident happened back in February 2021, near Northeast 47th Avenue.

Perry was with a passenger at the time of the fatality, and fled on foot before officers arrived.

The victim’s sister spoke in court and told the judge not to give Perry bond.

“I don’t believe he should be bonded because it will set the following example, hitting people, destroying families, leaving their 3-year-old with no mother for the rest of her life,” said the victim’s sister.

Perry was given a $485,000 bond.

