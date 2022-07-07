LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The sister of a 71-year-old man who was fatally struck in Lauderhill is opening up about the tragic loss, as police continue their search for the driver who, they said, fled the scene.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Estella Dowling said she is devastated that her brother, Ira Joe Anderson, was left to die in the street.

“It’s too much. It’s just too much,” she said.

Lauderhill Police said Anderson was crossing Northwest 31st Avenue on June 20, at around 10:30 p.m., when a woman heading south in a Dodge Ram hit him and sent him sliding across the pavement.

“She’s facing leaving the scene of a crime involving a death,” said Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact.

“That impact projected Mr. Anderson about 100 feet south of the original location,” said Santiago.

Shortly after, police said, the driver and a male passenger got out of their vehicle and walked over to the victim. The woman is then seen jumping back in the truck and taking off, leaving the passenger behind.

“She then returned to her vehicle and fled eastbound on 12th Street,” said Santiago.

Dowling said she is shocked that no one tried to save her brother’s life.

“He didn’t deserve that, and I can’t believe a person would do that and didn’t stop or anything, and no one else tried to help,” she said.

Paramedics were eventually called, and Anderson was rushed to the hospital.​

“He was immediately transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, and a few days later, he died as a result of his injuries,” said Santiago.

Dowling said her brother was very spiritual and would do anything she asked.

She hopes the video and picture of the getaway vehicle can be the clue that helps police track down the driver.

“You see Mr. Anderson cross in front of traffic, so if the driver would’ve just stopped and contacted the police, it may not have gotten to this point,” said Santiago. “However, the driver left the traffic crash involving a death, so this makes it a felony, which makes it a serious offense now.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the driver or the Ram truck, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.