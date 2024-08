TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A sinkhole formed on a Tamarac roadway.

Crews worked to repair the sinkhole that opening in front of a school’s driveway, Monday morning.

The hole appeared after the first day of school had started in Broward County, along a road used by several school buses.

No injuries were reported.

