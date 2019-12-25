Single-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a serious crash that left two people dead and car parts scattered across a road in Margate.

Margate Police responded to the scene along Royal Palm Boulevard, just after midnight, Wednesday.

Officials said a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree.

Part of the car flew several yards, while the other part wrapped around the tree.

An engine could also be seen in the middle of the road.

Rescue crews pronounced the driver and passenger deceased at the scene.

William Wallace, a resident in the area, described what he saw.

“What appeared to be a windshield still wrapped on the vehicle — what was left of it anyways,” he said. “The impact is obvious. I mean, to get thrown that far with that short of a distance. You had to be really going fast.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.