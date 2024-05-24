FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Janice Turner, the mother of singer Sean Kingston, appeared in bond court following her and her son’s recent arrest.

During the court appearance, several conditions were set for Turner’s release. The bond must be fully collateralized and a judge must approve the source of the funds to ensure they were not obtained illegally, under a legal stipulation known as a Nebbia requirement. This measure is intended to prevent use of criminal proceeds to secure release from custody.

“She doesn’t pose a threat to the community,” said Turner’s attorney. “I believe that the bond as currently stated is a little excessive. I would ask the court to reconsider.”

Turner will not be released until these conditions are met and approved by the court. Turner is being held on a $160,000 bond.

Meanwhile Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was taken into custody without incident in Fort Irwin, Thursday evening on an arrest warrant from Broward Sheriff’s Office for numerous fraud and theft charges, authorities said. Hours earlier, deputies raided his rented Southwest Ranches home with a search warrant and arrested his mother.

Their arrests come months after the company, Ver Ver Entertainment, filed a lawsuit against Kingston claiming the celebrity never paid for a $150,000 entertainment system. Employees with the entertainment company were at the house on Thursday to take down the equipment.

7Skyforce hovered above the Southwest Ranches property as deputies went in and out of the house. The Jamaican-American singer posted a message on his Instagram Story: “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

Kingston is being held without bond in San Bernadino County, California. Authorities in Broward County will need to transport him back to Florida.

In Turner’s hearing, the judge also asked the 61-year-old mother to surrender her passport and stated that she cannot possess any firearms, weapons or ammunition.

