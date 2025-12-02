COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old from Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Lawrence Weinberg was last seen Monday afternoon near his home in Wynmoor Village.

Detectives say Weinberg was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue sweat pants, beige sandals and a red hat. He is 5’9 and weighs around 180 lbs. He may be driving a tan or beige in color Buick Century with the Florida tag Y85-XIK.

A Silver Alert is issued in Florida when a senior adult diagnosed with dementia or an Alzheimer’s related illness is missing and may be driving a vehicle.

They urge anyone with information on Weinberg’s whereabouts to call 954-973-6700 or 911.

