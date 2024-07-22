FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Carol Tormey was last seen in the 1500 block of South Ocean Lane.

#FLPD A Florida #SilverAlert has been issued for Carol Tormey, last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane in #FortLauderdale. She may be traveling in a 2018, black Chevrolet Colorado, FL tag number GYNM49. Carol may be in the Miramar area. Call police with any info. pic.twitter.com/CA6Il2npt5 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 22, 2024

Tormey is described as standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Tormey is believed to be traveling in a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Florida license plate GYNM49.

Police said that she may be in the Miramar area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.