FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman.

Fort Lauderdale Police are asking the public for any information on Joyce Jucha.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen in Fort Lauderdale and may have traveled to the Deerfield Beach area.

Jucha may be driving a white Honda CRV bearing a Florida tag of GTMV71.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.