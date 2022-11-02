FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman.

Fort Lauderdale Police are asking the public for any information on Joyce Jucha.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen in Fort Lauderdale and may have traveled to the Deerfield Beach area.

Jucha may be driving a white Honda CRV bearing a Florida tag of GTMV71.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox