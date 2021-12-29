DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 80-year-old man who went missing in Davie.

Davie Police issued a Silver Alert for Alberto Delgado on Tuesday.

Investigators said he was last seen leaving his home at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Delgado stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a blue 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with the Florida tag HUBS31.

In a tweet, police said Delgado has medical issues that require medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200, or contact detective Spiller at 954-693-8270 or zspiller@davie.fl.gov.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.