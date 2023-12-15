FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Tom “Tommie” Douse was last seen leaving his home, located along the 1700 block of Lauderdale Manor Drive, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

#FLPD #SilverAlert 🚨 A Silver Alert has been issued for Tom "Tommie" Douse out of Fort Lauderdale. He may be driving a 2019 Blue Chevy Silverado FL Tag NQHA3. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police immediately. pic.twitter.com/7UdoKMVGYW — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) December 15, 2023

Douse stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored shirt with yellow stripes, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said he has dementia.

Douse may be traveling in a blue 2019 Chevy Silverado with the Florida tag NQHA30.

Police said the vehicle was detected by a license plate reader in the area of 11600 NW 22nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials urge anyone with information about Douse’s whereabouts to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700.

