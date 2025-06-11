FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Silver Airways, a Broward-based airline company, will shut down all operations as of Wednesday, according to officials.

The company released a travel advisory on Instagram stating in part, “Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.”

According to the company, all credit card purchases should be refunded.

