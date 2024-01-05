FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A situation unfolded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) involving two Silver Airways ATR-72 aircraft. These 72-passenger turbo-prop engine planes reportedly made contact on the ramp.

Notably, it is believed that there were no passengers on board, indicating they were likely being transported by ground crews.

Live video footage captured the aftermath, revealing one of the planes situated in a confined area of the ramp, with its wing appearing to have made contact with the tail of another parked Silver Airways plane.

Fortunately, early assessments indicate that the incident does not pose a hazard to individuals nearby. Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene as a precaution, although no injuries have been reported at this time.

Mechanics are expected to arrive on-site to assess and determine any damages incurred during the contact.

Officials have been contacted for more details on this incident.

