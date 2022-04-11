FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred inside of a Brightline parking garage.

According to police, a Brightline passenger stopped a burglar from breaking into his car in the parking garage located at 101 NW 2nd Ave., Monday evening.

The burglar then pulled out a gun and shot at the owner of the vehicle, but the man was not wounded.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but officers tracked him down and were able to detain him several blocks away, at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Third Street.

The suspect had already broken into several cars inside of the parking garage before he was stopped by a potential victim, said police.

When he was detained, officers found several personal belongings of victims on him.

As of now, police are still investigating and searching for potential evidence inside the parking garage that may have been left behind.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.