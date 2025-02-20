PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a potential shooting at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines Mall.

Heavy police presence was seen surrounding the area at around 11:54 p.m., Wednesday.

Detectives were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers responded to the area of 12085 Pines Boulevard near the AMC theater after receiving multiple reports of gunshots being fired.

Initial investigation revealed two men got into an argument inside the AMC theater.

The confrontation moved to the parking lot, escalating when both men opened fire on each other.

PPPD officers arrived and located one adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. He suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

The other man involved fled the scene and currently remains at large.

Due to the nature of the incident, it is believed that the shooting was isolated between two parties, and no other threat to the community exists.

Police have since cleared the area.

Officials urge any member of the public with information regarding this shooting to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

