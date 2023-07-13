WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly fired multiple rounds at a home.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning along the 100 block of NE 30th Court in Wilton Manors.

According to authorities, at approximately 3:00 am, an individual depicted in a photo released by the police fired approximately twelve rounds during the incident. However, one round penetrated the bathroom window of an occupied home.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The police department has described the suspect as a black male, around 30 years old, with afro-style hair. The individual was reportedly wearing an orange polo-style shirt and was barefoot at the time of the incident.

The suspect is believed to be armed and in possession of a semi-automatic 9mm black handgun.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.