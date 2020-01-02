Shots fired at Lauderhill Police conducting surveillance, no injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after shots were at undercover Lauderhill Police officers.

The incident occurred as officers were conducting surveillance along the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street, at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, several male subjects started coming out into the street and officers drove away from them to get to safety.

At that point, they fired some shots at police.

No officers were injured, and no police cruisers were hit by any bullets.

Police have set up a perimeter and detained one of the subjects.

