Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavily armed police have responded to a scene of an armed robbery that involved gunfire at a busy shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale.

The shots rang out in front of a Walmart liquor store on West Broward Boulevard, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, two robbers were attempting to rob a bag of money from an employee, and one of the subjects fired a gun into the air.

“I just heard ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!’ and they said ‘Everybody run!” so I ran to the exit,” said Walmart shopper Maria Reed.

Police say the employee was walking out just as the robber was walking in. Two unarmed security guards were walking with her.

“They confronted the suspect. They got into a physical altercation with the suspect. The suspect let go of the money bag and, he jumped into a vehicle that was waiting nearby as the person who was driving the vehicle that he jumped into saw that there was a struggle going on, and he discharged a firearm into the air,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw.]

Reed was inside the store with hundreds of others when it was evacuated.

“They had the employees there that were very organized, they were getting everybody to the exits. The employees are the ones that told me to go to the exit and got me to the exit,” she said.

In the end, the men didn’t get the money and no one was shot despite the busy time of day.

“I was in there shopping, just trying to get my dinner for tonight. Just really shook up,” said Reed.

According to paramedics, four people had minor injuries as a result of trying to get away from the shooting quickly.

Police say they’re looking for two men in a silver sedan.

If you have any information, call Fort Lauderdale Police.

