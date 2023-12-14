FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - About 200 South Florida children made a special trip to toy land, with a little help from local law enforcement.

The children, who come from all over Broward County, were each gifted $200 dollars for a Walmart shopping spree as part of the annual Shopping with the Sheriff event in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

Every child at the event was accompanied by a member of law enforcement.

The event hosted by the Broward Sheriff’s Foundation in partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m a big kid. All right, I’m a big kid. I love it,” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. “This is one of the perks of the job, is to see the smiles on their face, take them through the aisles and see how they respond.”

The young shoppers gave Tony and the spree two thumbs up.

“I got a baby doll, a Gabby’s Dollhouse and I got a big Barbie house down there, and I got this for my baby sister, and I got this for me, and I got that for me,” said Imonie Ward.

Tony said it was a great opportunity for children to get to know a different side of law enforcement and to work with the community during the holidays.

