Shoppers at Fort Lauderdale Publix receive gift cards, flowers from private donor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mother’s Day came a day early for some shoppers at a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, thanks to a private donor.

7News cameras captured an employee handing out $25 Publix gift cards and a red flower to some shoppers as they entered the store, located at 3500 Davie Blvd., Saturday.

Among the recipients were shoppers Emily Nazworth and Sofia Shelton.

“It’s such a lovely touch, and it makes you feel good about what’s going on around,” said Nazworth. “We hope that other people can do nice things like that if they’re able to.”

“It was a very nice gesture, definitely, during this time, and they should continue to do good deeds like this for people, because it really helps,” said Shelton.

The private donor gave 200 gift cards in hopes of brightening their day despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

