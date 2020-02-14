Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt in a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 37th Terrace at around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they encountered several victims with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence in the complex’s parking lot well into Friday morning.

A yellow tarp could also be seen covering a body near several cars.

7News spoke with a resident who came across the very active police scene.

“It’s kind of sad, to be honest,” said Joel West. “I don’t know how to feel about it, because I don’t know who the people are yet but whoever it is, you can feel a negative vibe. We’re all praying for you and the people who were also injured, we’re praying for you as well.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

