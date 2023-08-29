FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway after authorities responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, Tuesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) officers, including units with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR), were dispatched to the vicinity of Northwest 15th Court and 15th Place around 3:30 a.m., where authorities were seen closing off the surrounding area with crime scene tape.

A yellow house on the street was at the center of the investigation as authorities were seen entering and exiting the home during their investigation. Bullet holes were also evident in the home.

Neighbors said they heard seven shots around 3:30 a.m. and as another neighbor heard about the incident, they mentioned this was the second time that home was targeted. That incident occurred on Friday and no one was injured when that situation unfolded.

Officials said FLFR crews transported a victim, who is expected to survive, as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center.

Video footage from early Tuesday showed a Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter overhead as they likely searched for the suspect(s). Officials said the Broward Sheriff’s Office requested the help of Miami-Dade officials as they are currently inspecting their own helicopters following a tragic incident on Monday.

It is unclear if law enforcement officers captured a suspect in this incident. The teen’s condition is also unknown.

Additional details will be made available as they are released by the FLPD.

