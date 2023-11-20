HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of an early morning shooting in Hollywood led to the discovery of a stolen car and multiple firearms.

The incident occurred along the 1100 block of Jefferson Street shortly before 1 a.m., Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities confiscated the guns and towed the stolen car as part of the ongoing investigation.

Hollywood Police are actively looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

