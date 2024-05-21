LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another 15-year-old injured on Monday evening.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Upon arrival, they said they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to area hospitals.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, while the 15-year-old is expected to survive.

The shooter remains on the loose.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective Lacey Henry at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip via the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.

