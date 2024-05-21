LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another 15-year-old injured on Monday evening.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

“One black male, three shots, face, one chest, one leg,” a dispatcher said.

Upon arrival, they said they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Ring camera video shows a young man pacing in the patio area, moments before the gunfire erupted a few feet away. His face is blurred because it is unclear what role he played, if any, in this shooting.

Video shows him hovering near the archway, stepping outside, and then chaos ensued.

“We heard like four gunshots,” said Michelle, a neighbor.

“After the first victim went down, the shooter stood on top of him and shot him a few more times,” said a man, who did not want to be identified. “The second victim, he was shot, and he just ran off quick.”

Apartment security cameras show panic and neighbors trying to help.

One of those neighbors is a woman, who did not want to show her face. She told 7News that she and others tried to help the teenager lying in front of her as the teen bled and struggled to breathe.

“We were trying to keep him alive until the police and ambulance came,” said Michelle.

“He was saying ‘I love you, mom’ and it hurts,” said a man.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, while the 15-year-old is expected to survive.

The identity of the 16-year-old teen has not been released.

According to police, the shooter remains on the loose.

Now, neighbors are left dealing with the image of the deceased teen in his last moments as he lied on the driveway.

“It could’ve been my grandson, it could’ve been my son. You know, it’s hard to see young men around here getting killed over nothing.”

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective Lacey Henry at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip via the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.

