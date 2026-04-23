HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was found dead by officers after a shooting that occurred in a Hollywood neighborhood and now a search is underway for the person who pulled the trigger.

Surveillance video captured the sound of multiple gunshots that rang out on Wednesday night, leaving the community rattled.

“We thought it was fireworks,” said witness Mahi Hossain.

Hollywood Police officers and Fire Rescue units responded and found the male victim dead on the street.

A surveillance camera also captured a car driving away following the shooting.

Glenda Cortez, a nearby witness, described the scene as terrible.

“As he took his last breath, I saw him gasp, and it was just horrible,” she said.

Cortez was driving in the area and said she saw the victim on the road.

“My husband immediately jumped out of the vehicle to try to assist, but was not able,” said Cortez.

Cell phone video shows an officer walking with his gun drawn toward the direction of where the shooting happened.

A witness told 7News he noticed two cars parked across from each other right in the middle of the road. Then things escalated.

“One from the other side of the car came out of the car. They would get into argument, that person who got killed, they just shot him rapidly,” said a nearby witness.

Officers roped off a silver car with visible evidence markers around it. As of late Thursday afternoon, the vehicle’s involvement in the shooting remains unclear. At one point, it was towed away from the scene.

“It’s the car over there,” said witness Oscar Martinez.

Detectives investigated all through the night and into Thursday.

“And when we saw the body, you know that’s when everyone started panicking a little bit like that’s crazy,” said Hossain.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

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