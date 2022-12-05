FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday.

One man was found with gunshot wounds on the scene.

Officers were the first to arrive; they performed CPR and tactical medical care until FLFR arrived.

The man was later declared deceased on the scene by fire rescue.

A suspect fled the area before law enforcement officers arrived.

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call police.

