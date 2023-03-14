DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting that occurred on Tuesday has left one man injured and a nearby elementary school on lockdown. The incident took place at around noon at a duplex located on Northwest Ninth Avenue. The authorities have cordoned off the area and are currently investigating the incident.

The Dania Beach Police Department and the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene investigating the shooting. In an abundance of caution, the nearby Collins Elementary School was put on lockdown as police searched for the shooter.

According to the authorities, an adult male was shot at least once and was immediately taken to Memorial Regional Hospital by rescue crews.

Live video footage captured by 7SkyForce showed the wounded man arriving at the hospital’s trauma center seeking treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

School board police officers have set up a perimeter around the school to ensure that anyone who fled from the shooting could not enter the building.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding the suspects involved in the incident.

